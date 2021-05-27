But it’s the performance SUV that is really enjoying its time in the limelight now. It used to be all about AMG, then BMW’s M division weighed in, as did Audi with its RS models. Now you can have G this, M that, a choice of SQ or RS, some British bulldogs wearing SVR badges, and probably a whole load of other models with letters that look good on a key ring. The electric revolution may be coming, but the SUV is going to keep roaring for some time.

Ultimate luxury has always been about the pursuit of serenity, that feeling of being transported on a magic carpet. Achieving that in a performance SUV is not easy, after all, it needs to be all-encompassing — family transport, dinner date limo, luxury executive, and sports car. It might seem impossible for it to be all these things, but engineers keep trying.

This brings us to the latest performance SUV, the Bentley Bentayga S. It’s described as “the most sporting of Bentaygas” but don’t confuse that with the fastest, because it’s not. That accolade is for the Bentayga Speed, which can hit 100km/h 0.6 seconds quicker than the S and reach 305km/h while the S has to settle for 290km/h.

However, the Bentayga S is more agile and more sporting, or so we are told. The team at Bentley know a thing or two about making sporting vehicles, so we’re inclined to believe them. So, if you want a Bentayga with Bentley Dynamic Ride, 15% less body roll in Sport mode, a twin-turbo V8 that is almost as quick as the V12 in the Speed, a big rear spoiler, Blackline design elements, and a louder exhaust — then this one’s for you.