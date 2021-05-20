An optional AMG Night Package darkens up various parts of the body in high-gloss black, and a Carbon- Fibre Package is available too.

The ready-to-race look is backed up by potent performance, courtesy of the familiar 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine, which has unchanged outputs of 450kW and 850Nm for a quoted 0-100km/h time in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 300km/h.

We put the acceleration claim to the test at Gerotek using a Vbox, and the car hit the 100km/h mark in an impressive 3.49 seconds with the help of its Race Start function. It’s frankly a mind-boggling feat for a large luxury car with space for four to five adults and their luggage; a relatively short time ago such swift sprints were reserved for cramped, light-weight supercars.

The turbo V8 comes on song without any lag and, combined with a crisp-shifting nine-speed AMG Speedshift auto gearbox, there’s an exhilarating surge of pace available all across the rev range.

All-wheel drive and a rear-axle locking differential help keep things relatively civilised with well-managed traction, but this muscular Benz has a drift mode to bring out its playful side. This deactivates the stability control and turns the E63 S into a purely rear-wheel-drive car.