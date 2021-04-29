When we all started talking about electric cars, the thinking was generally that it would start with small city cars. We envisaged a future of running around town in something small, silent and clean. It conjured up images of thousands of little Smart cars all whizzing around like a swarm of bees, with taxi pods and self-driving delivery vehicles.

That future is not so far fetched but rather than just city cars, it’s medium cars, SUVs, trucks and, well, everything really. Granted the pace of progress will be different in various parts of the world, with some countries driving the move to cleaner transport through legislation, but the world is plugging in.

What of the luxury and exotic segments though? Surely these will be the last to electrify, given the decades of dedication to handbuilt engines, craftsmanship and effortless performance? No and, if you started the decade in a petrol or diesel-powered luxury vehicle, the chances are that when the clock strikes on the next decade your choices will mostly be electric.