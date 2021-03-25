The Land Rover Discovery is now in its fifth generation, having first arrived in 1989. Back then it was incredibly popular, blending the off-road capability of the famous Defender with the feeling of luxury that comes with a Range Rover.

Today its role is slightly less clear. It competes with the Evoque, the Discovery Sport and, more recently, the Range Rover Velar — and, of course, the new and very different Defender.

By all accounts, the Discovery has lost its place a bit, but a few changes for 2021 have been made to try and get people to re-discover it.

It still has that radically different look that came with the latest generation, including, I hate to say, that rear number plate that makes me grind my teeth. It’s a nod to previous generations, as is the C-pillar and a few other elements, but now it has more of a Velar-like grille and new LED headlights. R-Dynamic models have a slightly sportier look about them, too, including unique lighting.