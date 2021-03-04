When you think of luxury yachts, you probably imagine cruising the Med or the Caribbean, relaxing on crystal-clear waters and mooring in exotic harbours. But what if you like to explore, to find new places, places where you won’t find another yacht — or, possibly, even another person.

Explorer yachts are fascinating. Many have an almost military aesthetic about them, combining a serious look with all the opulence and comfort you’d expect in a superyacht. They’re popular, too, and the latest being prepared to take to the ocean is the 56m long Extended Explorer by Valerio Rivellini.

It’s very much a tale of two yachts. Upfront it looks like a military destroyer with dramatic, purposeful lines. At the rear, there are decks for sun loungers, entertaining and space for all the toys you need to play on the water. There’s also a helipad, so once you’ve found that remote spot, you can take to the skies above it and explore inland.