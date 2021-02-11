The luxury British car is briskly but silently whisked along by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 with 420kW and 850Nm.

The Ghost goes on local sale in early 2021 and price is on application.

2. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

As per tradition, Mercedes’ pinnacle luxury car arrives with a host of innovations and even greater luxury.

The hi-tech excitement includes facial recognition, which identifies people as they step aboard and arranges everything to their liking, a heads-up display with augmented reality that shows animated turn arrows seemingly projected onto the road lane, and a digital light system that projects symbols onto the road surface to warn the driver of roadworks or traffic signs.

The second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) makes its debut in the highly digitised cabin, offering up to five screens in the front and rear.

Using cameras in the overhead control panel and learning algorithms, MBUX Interior Assist recognises the intentions of S-Class occupants. For example, if the driver looks over their shoulder towards the rear window, the car automatically opens the sunblind.

Stuttgart’s new flagship sedan, internally dubbed the W223, also debuts the world’s first frontal airbags for rear passengers as part of a comprehensive safety suite. The Drive Pilot system gives the car level-three autonomous driving ability (the driver does not need to monitor the environment but must be ready to take over driving with notice).

It’s pre-equipped and ready for the world’s first level-four system, which makes the car almost fully able to drive itself (with an option for the driver to take over) once regulations allow.