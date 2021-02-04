The summer holidays have passed and so too have the long days in the pool. For the super-wealthy, though, there are always opportunities to indulge in some poolside fun, and where better to do so than on your luxury yacht?

It might seem a little odd that you can take your yacht to some of the most beautiful pieces of water on the planet and choose to hang out in the pool rather than jump into the warm, turquoise waters of the Caribbean or the Med, but when it’s party time, you’ve got to have a pool. You only have to look at the parties taking place on the yachts moored in the Monaco harbour for the Formula 1 Grand Prix every year to see the attraction.

The largest swimming pool measures 25m and is on the 156m Dilbar, delivered by Lürssen Yachts in 2016. It’s more than twice the length of the pool on the Flying Fox, also built by Lürssen and regarded by many as the ultimate super-yacht.