Who’s excited about 2021, then? No? OK, we totally get that, after all it does feel a bit like 2020 has just been extended but normality will resume, albeit perhaps slightly differently as we take on some of the ways of working and living adapted to during the pandemic for good.

Of course, the world still keeps turning and so do the wheels of the automotive industry, which means lots of new models heading to SA dealerships in 2021. There will be more luxury, more performance and a few more environmentally friendly plug-in hybrid models. The rush to electric still seems a way off, but expect a few electric vehicles (EVs) to arrive this year, including the BMW iX3 and the EQ range from Mercedes-Benz.

ASTON MARTIN

2021 is going to be a year of change for Aston Martin. It has a new boss in Tobias Moers, the former boss of Mercedes-AMG and he will continue to shake things up after cancelling a couple of models days after arriving at Gaydon. There are a couple of new Astons on the way in 2021, though, including the droptop Vantage Roadster early in the year and, at some point, the mighty Valhalla sports car developed jointly with Red Bull Racing will charge into town.