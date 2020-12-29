The concept of being driven is not a new one. For more than a century people have been driven around, from commuting in taxis to enjoying indulgent relaxation in the back of a Rolls-Royce or a Bentley. Those who are used to the chauffeur lifestyle must be wondering what all the fuss is when it comes to the idea of autonomous cars.

Whether you are a passionate driver who relishes the thrill of changing gears in a sports car on a mountain pass, or someone who just prefers to be in control, the fact is we are going to be able to hand more control over to our cars in the future.

There have been lots of concepts over the years, but now more than ever, car companies and their designers are looking seriously at how we will travel in self-driving vehicles. Will they be purely functional, or will they be spaces to live, work and even sleep in?