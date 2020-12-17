The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) 745Le, which pairs a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine with an electric motor, has a combined output of 280kW and an increased electric-only range from 50km to 58km.

In a very striking facelift, the 7 Series also adopted a larger and bolder grille in line with the company’s new styling zeitgeist.

Where the 7 Series previously stood alone as BMW’s pinnacle model, it has recently been joined by the new 8 Series and new X7. Internally known as the “GKL” (short for “Grand Klasse” in German) range of vehicles, these cars represent the ultimate that BMW has to offer in terms of luxury and prestige, in market segments where excellence is a starting point.

8 Series

The 8 Series replaced the 6 Series as BMW’s flagship coupé, and the first models to reach our shores in early 2019 were the two-door versions: the Coupé and Convertible.

With their restricted rear-seating room, these models clearly favour styling over space, but few would disagree that the 8 Series is the German brand’s most beautiful car, with an elegant glamour suited to cruising the streets in places like Clifton or St Tropez.

Family practicality was soon added to the mix in the form of the 8 Series Gran Coupé, which is 231mm longer and has four doors. Beneath its curvy hard top is a much roomier cabin and a sensible 440-litre boot that swallows three golf bags.