One is a website called Get My Boat. It’s a global operation similar to Airbnb or Booking.com, allowing you to browse everything from a scuba diving course in Johannesburg to renting a houseboat on Lake Kariba to chartering a luxury super yacht in the Seychelles. We discovered a whole world of things to do, on your own or with friends, and across our great nation, when visiting our neighbours and also if you are able to travel further afield. If you’re heading to the Garden Route, there are lots of options. We discovered renting canoes or a dinghy in Wilderness, fishing in Knysna, or relaxing away from the crowds on a luxurious catamaran with 11 of your friends in the waters off Plettenberg Bay.

If you’re feeling more adventurous, then how about hanging out with Jaws? South Africa is well known for its sharks, and while not everyone has the stomach for it, getting up close and personal with some of the ocean’s deadliest hunters off our coastlines is an adrenaline rush second to none. For sharky options of the responsible kind, try Marine Dynamics Shark Tours in Gansbaai. For seal snorkelling in Hout Bay, give Animal Ocean Seal Snorkeling a whirl. If you want to go deeper, then how about scuba diving? There are lots of great spots around the country providing not only the opportunity to hang with the fish, but also to explore coral reefs and shipwrecks. Even if you don’t have the experience, you don’t have to travel far to learn. There are numerous scuba-diving schools, even far from the coast in Johannesburg. It opens up a whole new skill beneath the waves that you can use almost anywhere in the world.

If you prefer to be above the waves, then perhaps you want to learn to surf, bru. Jeffrey’s Bay and Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town are popular choices for beginners — if you’re in the latter, drop Craig Johnson a line for great lessons. Or you can book a surf camp and make your whole family holiday about learning to ride the waves. You can even book a surfing-and-yoga camp for a combination of adrenaline and zen.