“Over the years, individuals have made wonderful creations, but this one is absolutely standout. Everyone in Munich is talking about it this year,” says Abbot.

He was addressing a small group of guests, including Bladen, at the reveal of the 745E electric plugin hybrid at Ellerman House. The car has a 50km range on electric power, which is sufficient to transfer VIP guests from the airport. “It is very understated, but very premium. It oozes quality, oozes everything customers want from our perspective.”

Bladen’s concept for the car was “to somehow depict the landscape and geography of Ellerman House — its location near Table Mountain, built on granite, surrounded by fynbos. The interior and exterior colours of the car thus reference that very landscape, the ambers of the sandstone, the greys of the granite, the greens of the windblown fynbos, the blacks of the deep shadows of the mountain as well as the blacks of the stone pines that stand sentinel. I also wanted to highlight the diversity and abundance of the fynbos on the peninsula,” he says.

Bladen grew up with utilitarian vehicles, which fulfilled a function. “In a way, I had the same sort of idea with this vehicle, but it had to represent my artwork. I had to treat the vehicle as a sculpture.”

And so began the journey to adapt a luxury 7-series driving machine at factory level to incorporate Bladen’s artwork and concept. This took him from the mountains of Bantry Bay to the BMW factory in Munich, to museums and libraries, and to meetings with leather merchants, engineers, botanists and Colin Rock, a “very special” guitar maker and furniture designer based in Cape Town.

In Munich, Bladen and Harris chose the colouring, the interiors, and the leatherwork for the car. “It was very difficult to develop our own colour, and thickness and colour of leather. It was quite a negotiation, but we eventually got it. It was a real experience. I’m happy with the result,” says Bladen.