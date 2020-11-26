Indulging in five-star accommodation has traditionally meant remaining on land, unless you charter a luxury yacht. Soon, though, there will be another option for those who want to experience the five-star life on the ocean with the launch in 2021 of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
Delayed by the pandemic, 2021 will see it finally launch the first of three super luxurious superyachts. Evrima promises to give its passengers the experience they are used to in its top hotels and resorts, but on the water. The company told Wanted that it will provide the same service its hotels are renowned for but with carefully curated itineraries, luxurious design and celebrations of the culture of the yacht’s destinations.
“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will have a distinctive personality and the vessels are sure to be true stand outs in some of the most glamorous ports around the world,” says Herve Humler, president and COO of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. “This unique combination of yachting and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking to discover the world in a relaxed, casually elegant and comfortable atmosphere with the highest level of personalised service.”
The Evrima is due to be completed in April 2021 when it will depart on its first passenger voyage. The 190m yacht can accommodate up to 298 passengers, a figure almost matched by the number of crew, ensuring you have the best concierge service possible. Passengers will be able to choose one of 149 luxury suites, including a number of double-storey loft suites where you can entertain in your own private space. For those wanting the ultimate experience, there will also be two 159m2 penthouse suites.
All have been designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden, with inspiration from the Ritz-Carlton resorts in Los Angeles and Miami.
“A yacht evokes the feeling of freedom and the ability to go where you want in the world at your own pace,” says Fredrik Johansson, owner of Tillberg Design. “The inaugural yacht of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is designed to reflect this emotion by making guests feel as though they are onboard their own private yacht. In addition to a casually elegant atmosphere in the suites, dining venues and open areas to relax, there will be plenty of little escapes and private corners of the yacht, really giving guests the ability to define their experience.”
WATCH | Inside the Ritz-Carlton Evrima yacht:
Those escapes include everything from a humidor room to a beauty treatment centre and spa, a library to the pool deck and of course numerous bars and lounges. There will also be a restaurant created by three Michelin-starred chef Sven Elverfeld of The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg.
Prices start from £3,711 (R75,000) with initial routes including the Mediterranean and the Caribbean as well as destinations such as Puerto Rico, Barbados and Aruba. Evrima will also travel further north to explore the waters off the coast of Eastern Canada. 2022 itineraries including sailings to Panama, Portsmouth and its first visit to Africa when it stops at Marrakesh. There will also be the opportunity to enjoy the glitz and glamour of Formula 1 when the yacht glides into the famous harbour of Monaco for the race.
“Unique, thoughtful itineraries are one of the defining elements of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” says Douglas Prothero, CEO of the yacht operation. “The newly unveiled journeys were created to deliver additional opportunities for exploration, and we are excited to bring meaningful moments to life for our guests.”