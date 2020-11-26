Indulging in five-star accommodation has traditionally meant remaining on land, unless you charter a luxury yacht. Soon, though, there will be another option for those who want to experience the five-star life on the ocean with the launch in 2021 of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Delayed by the pandemic, 2021 will see it finally launch the first of three super luxurious superyachts. Evrima promises to give its passengers the experience they are used to in its top hotels and resorts, but on the water. The company told Wanted that it will provide the same service its hotels are renowned for but with carefully curated itineraries, luxurious design and celebrations of the culture of the yacht’s destinations.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will have a distinctive personality and the vessels are sure to be true stand outs in some of the most glamorous ports around the world,” says Herve Humler, president and COO of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. “This unique combination of yachting and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking to discover the world in a relaxed, casually elegant and comfortable atmosphere with the highest level of personalised service.”