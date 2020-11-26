On a trail run recently, fairly high up the Constantiaberg mountains, I met an elderly man, grinning animatedly. “My first time on an e-bike,” he enthused. “It’s wonderful!” And he was off — heading higher still — too fast for me to ask his name or what bike he was on.

Welcome to the evolving world of cycling: the e-bike as an enabler of more fun, more time in the saddle, and a wider variety of routes. No longer is cycling an intense, demanding pursuit only for the seriously fit and dedicated; e-bikes are gearing renewed lifestyles for anyone just wanting to be active and feel alive.

It’s a genuinely global trend. An astounding Deloitte forecast is that 130-million new e-bikes will be sold between now and 2023, as the world seeks the health benefits and happiness quotient of biking, and craves commuting sanity in increasingly crowded cities. Everyone, it seems, is cottoning on that a bit of motorised assistance goes an enormous way to increasing the pleasure paradigm of a bicycle.