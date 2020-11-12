The streets of Sandton echo to the sounds of Porsches, Lamborghinis, Range Rovers and Mercedes-Benzes, but what if you wanted that sort of luxury, performance and exclusivity on the water?

Granted, any luxury yacht is going to give you an element of exclusivity and style, but if you already have a Porsche 911 then imagine being able to complement it by driving into the marina in Granger Bay and parking alongside your Porsche Design yacht?

In recent years a number of car companies and automotive designers have worked with some of the best yacht builders and naval architects on impressive bespoke creations and here we look at five of our favourites:

Porsche Design

Launched in 2017, the Dynamiq GTT 115 was penned by the famous Porsche Design studio, so it’s not surprising that it looks fantastic. But it’s also a technology leader because it features a hybrid propulsion system. At 35m long it’s remarkably spacious inside, but one of its best attributes is its ability to travel up to 3,400 nautical miles and still achieve a maximum cruising speed of 21 knots. Plus, it’s a Porsche, sort of. There will only be seven built and they will cost you a bit more than a 911, at €13.95m but there’s serious bragging rights when you can say there is only one per billion people on the planet.