Isolation is something that has benefitted the luxury yacht market too. After all, where better to spend isolation than sat on the aft deck of a yacht off the coast of Mozambique or in the Mediterranean?

Miles Moorhouse, head of marketing at Fairline Yachts in the UK says he has seen three main trends in the market during the pandemic. First (and unsurprisingly), there are the owners who write off being able to use their boat completely, and just stay put. Second are the owners who are bringing their boat back to their home country so they can make use of it. Third — and the most interesting — are existing owners who are choosing to switch to a smaller boat closer to home, or alternatively, actually buy an additional yacht that they can use because they can’t get to their other yacht in the Med or the Caribbean.

In fact, far from seeing a significant decline in orders, Moorhouse says the market exploded in July, with order books running well into 2022. It followed a dire few months for the industry, but he says that many people decided they had had enough of lockdown and wanted to get out there and live life to the full.

“People are thinking, let’s enjoy our wealth while we still can,” he says, adding that a significant benefit of luxury yachts is that they allow you to remain isolated with only people who know.