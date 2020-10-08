Ever secretly wished you could own one of James Bond’s villain-thwarting cars? Well, now you can, at least if you’re one of the 25 people on the waiting list for Aston Martin’s newest toy, that is.

The British sportscar maker is building the iconic DB5 sports coupé that Sean Connery’s agent 007 character drove in the 1964 movie Goldfinger — and it’s kitted out with replica versions of all its gadgets. The Goldfinger DB5 is one of the most famous movie motors ever, and the continuation cars are being built to mark the release of Bond’s 25th outing, No Time to Die.

Its gizmos include a bullet-resistant rear shield, rear smokescreen delivery system, revolving number plates, simulated front machine guns, front and rear battering rams, a simulated tyre slasher, and a simulated oil-slick-delivery system — all the mandatory fare of a wellprepared secret agent.