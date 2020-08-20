South African super-model and photographer Josie Borain starred in an iconic Toyota TV advert many years back, in which she took on a rugged guy in a Hilux-bakkie duel. In the ad, neither driver wanted to give way when coming nose-to-nose on a narrow bridge, and the two proceeded to drive under the bridge and manhandle their 4x4 Hiluxes through the river in a scene of wheel-spinning, water-splashing action.

The ad challenged the stereotype that the Hilux was just for square-jawed, tobacco-chewing okes who’d just stepped out of a Wilbur Smith novel; women could like Toyota’s bakkie too.

In today’s ever-more-woke society, veering into narratives that refer to cars as being for women or men is tricky territory. Assigning masculine or feminine genders to vehicles isn’t easily done without treading on sensitive toes — and where do we even begin with identifying a transgender car?