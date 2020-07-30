Once upon a time, in a town called Molsheim in France, lived a father who wanted to give his youngest son a bespoke and iconic birthday gift — a Bugatti, of course. But this was no ordinary Bugatti… this was a Bugatti perfectly fit for a four-year-old. He enlisted the help of his eldest son, and together they built the Bugatti Baby.

Scaled back by 50%, the Type 35 was intended to be a once-off design, but the positive feedback and interest from Bugatti customers drove the Bugatti Baby into production between 1927 and 1936. Fast-forward a few decades and the Type 35 baby is as desired today as it was then — and no Bugatti collection is complete without one. At the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, and to celebrate the brand’s 110th birthday, Bugatti announced plans to reimagine its baby for modern day: the Bugatti Baby II.

Partnering with the UK’s The Little Car Company to recreate this iconic collector’s item, the reincarnated Baby II has grown in leaps and bounds since 1926. Designed for ages 14 and up, this version, scaled back by 75%, is definitely more of a young adult — it’s larger, more powerful, and all-electric.