You know that part of the James Bond film where Sean Connery is looking ultra-slick in his boat (avec damsel in distress), and then, suddenly, the action gears up and he’s being chased by baddies? Action, drama, excitement, speed, glamour — the whole thing is a mood, and I can’t help but think of that From Russia With Love scene when clapping eyes on the latest motor yacht from luxury supercar maker, Lamborghini.

From Russia With Love was released in 1963. Fast-forward to the 21st century and the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 motor yacht is totally futuristic, as was the car it was inspired by: the Sián FKP 37 — launched the same year Lamborghini was founded, 1963. Coincidence? Methinks not.

The Italian Sea Group lent its hand to help with the “boat” side of things. As one of the largest, and leading, groups in the luxury-yachting industry, it makes sense that Lamborghini sought them out.