While the Covid-19 pandemic put the temporary brakes on some supercar launches, automotive factories around the world are now reopening and gearing up to produce some fast-moving precious metal (and carbon fibre).

Extended lockdowns will have stirred a wanderlust in driving enthusiasts; a yearning for the open road and the forgotten pleasures of breakfast runs undertaken for the pure joy of driving.

With that, here is our list of the latest supercars due to hit the roads once it’s safe to go onto the roads again: