During South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown one of my Facebook friends related how he had played “home-office Wheel of Fortune” by repeatedly swivelling his chair, lifting his feet off the ground, and taking note of where the chair stopped. Statisticians — and possibly psychologists — may be interested to know that he ended up facing the window 43% of the time, the cupboard 31%, and the door 26%.

Let’s just say that the enforced quarantine will have spurred a wanderlust, a great eagerness to shake off the cabin fever and rediscover the great big outside world. Leave suburbia in your rearview mirrors and rediscover the joy of a road trip with Steppenwolf’s immortal lyrics running through your head (or your car speakers): “Get your motor runnin’, head out on the highway, lookin’ for adventure and whatever comes our way”.

Here are a few ideas:

1. ROUTE 62

The Western Cape’s Route 62 recently made it onto a list of the top 15 Most Instragrammed Road Trips in the world, in research conducted by British company Click 4 Reg. It collected 15 of the best-known roads and trips around the world and then judged which were the most Instagrammed by analysing the number of hashtags for each road trip.