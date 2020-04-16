There is a paradox in world of luxury yachts. On the outside, they are sleek and modern but inside they are often all about classic design and traditional craftsmanship and materials. This is in contrast to their owners’ other possessions – multimillionaires tend to have houses with the latest in interior design and supercars with the most modern materials and technology. Their yachts, on the other hand, are often as traditional as it gets as far as interiors are concerned.

There are extremes, such as the designs of Gill Schmid, Otam and Sinot, as well as collaborations involving automotive companies like Ferrari, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, but on the whole, the beautifully sculpted exteriors of most luxury yachts envelop a conservative interior.

Wanted spoke to Andy Lawrence, director of design at Princess Yachts in the UK, who says the market is full of yachts with interiors stuck in the 1980s and ‘90s. He says the reason for that is customers are often reserved and like the understated. This might seem a contradiction – after all, what is reserved about owning a multimillion-dollar luxury yacht? But you need to bear in mind that, for many owners, their yacht is a place of tranquility, a space to escape from the stresses of the world. Yes, there are some who live the party life on board but that’s not all you’ll see at the Monaco Grand Prix.