Efficiency, practicality and the environment are all essential factors to consider but what would actually enhance your life the most, the jet or the yacht?

“The yacht is best for downtime,” says Mathieson but he stresses that you need to consider your approach to ownership very carefully. Owning and running a private jet is expensive and the same is true for yachts.

“People don’t necessarily understand the costs associated with yacht ownership,” he says. There’s maintenance, crew, mooring fees and so on. It requires extensive research before you even get into discussing the decor for your master cabin.

Mathieson’s advice is the same, whether you prefer air or ocean. He says you should charter first and, if you are going the yacht route, charter in different locations around the world. You need to understand the costs and how the benefits relate to your lifestyle as well as your budget.

Then you can get to the fun stuff, discussing the design and decor, whether you want a jacuzzi or a helipad. It’s possible to make a jet very much your own but you don’t have the creativity that you have with a yacht. Whichever you choose, realising your dream of ownership can take some time. From the initial conversation to delivery of a yacht can take anything up to three years but many an owner will tell you it’s well worth the wait.

If you are in the fortunate position to be able to consider either of these super-luxury forms of mobility, then it all comes down to this — do you want the uptime of a private jet or the downtime on a luxury yacht? Or maybe you can have both?