Nothing quite spoils a relaxing cruise on the ocean like the noise of massive diesel engines down below. It’s not just about the racket though, the marine industry might have avoided being targeted in the same way as the automotive industry but it is still conscious of environmental issues, such as emissions, and is looking at ways it can change through new technology.

A report by research group IDTechEx says every container ship emits the same amount of CO2 as 75,000 cars. That’s a startling statistic and one to which many are starting to pay attention. But it’s not just commercial vessels — the luxury yachting industry is also entering a period of transformation.

Just as yachts come in all shapes, sizes and prices, so too do the options to go green on the blue. Some builders are developing hybrid setups, which work particularly well for long-distance luxury yachts. Using a combination of a petrol or diesel engine and an electric motor, hybrid provides distance as well as the ability to cruise silently in the harbour in electric mode. Electric also means you can switch off the polluting side of the engine when you are in an environmentally sensitive area, like a coral reef.