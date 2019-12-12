You can have the Stefan-Antoni-designed apartment in Camps Bay, a holiday home in the Maldives, or even a Gulfstream private jet, but nothing says, “I’ve made the big time” quite like a yacht. In fact, let’s face it, most people don’t even follow the Monaco Grand Prix for the racing. They watch it for the beautiful people and the opulence of the yachts bobbing around in the principality’s world-famous harbour.

Speaking of the nautical and motoring worlds mixing, over the years a number of exclusive car companies have put their names on yachts. Floating endeavours really do provide the ultimate in prestige even for those who produce multimillion-dollar sports cars.

Ferrari was one of the first, when its illustrious badge first appeared on a Riva speed boat. Porsche Design got in on the action many years later, followed by Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, and even Bugatti. Lexus also tried its hand at a luxury speed boat in partnership with the Marquis Yacht Group in the US. That remained a concept, but then the marque decided to go much bigger and more luxurious.