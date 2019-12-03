Last month marked 16 years since the supersonic Concorde passenger plane made its final flight. This year marks the centenary of Concorde operator British Airways. So, how to mark this auspicious occasion? With a collaboration between Aston Martin and British Airways that sees the car manufacturer produce a limited edition of 10 cars which honour the aircraft, of course.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition is set to launch in October next year. It features titanium from compressor blades that were used in the planes making up the airline’s famously swift fleet of supersonic high-flyers. Each model comes with a unique registration number and uses the airline’s iconic Chatham Flag tailfin design. The exteriors of the cars feature painted livery in the airline’s red, white and blue colours and a black-tinted carbon-fibre roof that bears the iconic silhouette of Concorde.