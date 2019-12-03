Last month marked 16 years since the supersonic Concorde passenger plane made its final flight. This year marks the centenary of Concorde operator British Airways. So, how to mark this auspicious occasion? With a collaboration between Aston Martin and British Airways that sees the car manufacturer produce a limited edition of 10 cars which honour the aircraft, of course.
The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition is set to launch in October next year. It features titanium from compressor blades that were used in the planes making up the airline’s famously swift fleet of supersonic high-flyers. Each model comes with a unique registration number and uses the airline’s iconic Chatham Flag tailfin design. The exteriors of the cars feature painted livery in the airline’s red, white and blue colours and a black-tinted carbon-fibre roof that bears the iconic silhouette of Concorde.
One of the cars – strictly limited to 10 models – will set you back a princely £321,350 (R6,060,887) and will only be available from Aston Martin in Bristol. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the cars will be donated to the Air League Trust, a not-for-profit organisation that teaches underprivileged children how to work, and work in engineering. The Air League Trust will also run a weeklong scholarship programme at Cranfield University in southern England.
In a press release issued last week, BA’s chairman and CEO Alex Cruz said, “Concorde was one of the most iconic designs of a generation and will always be a hugely important part of our heritage. In our centenary year we are thrilled to partner with Aston Martin, another British brand with an established history of exceptional design and engineering, and we hope to inspire another generation of aviators and engineers through this exciting partnership.”
They might not have the money to buy one of these cars just yet but at least the next generation will have something to aspire to – after all if you can’t dream big and reach for the stars, then what’s the point of living?