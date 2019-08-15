Remarkably, almost everything is made in-house across five sites in the coastal town. The engines are bought in from truck manufacturer MAN and, according to chief technology officer Paul Mackenzie, they are working together on a future hybrid setup. I also spotted a few other Volkswagen Group components, not least of all the air vents from an Audi TT. Everything else, from the bespoke cupboards to the sculpted bodywork, is made by the company’s craftspeople.

“We are one of the only companies to produce every component from raw material through to finished items,” says Haslam.

Director of design Andy Lawrence took me through some of the processes, in particular how before any new model line is launched, they make a full-size mock-up of the interiors in an old listed army barracks. Here, the designers get a better idea of how everything looks and fits together and the customer for the first boat, referred to as “slot one”, can also get a feel for what they have requested.

It can take anything from six to 18 months to finalise a design and specification for a customer and can then take up to another 18 months to manufacture. That’s not surprising, given that customers can choose almost anything they want, from the furniture, lighting, and audio systems to gym equipment and gear storage on board.

“We’re dealing with products no one really needs,” says Haslam. “It’s easier to justify a private jet,” but “when you step onto a boat, the world melts away”.