FERRARI SF90 STRADALE

Ferrari showed that hybrids can be cool with its rather unimaginatively named LaFerrari, and now it has revealed the SF90 Stradale. Maybe we should coin the term “super hybrid” for these performance models, because this plug-in hybrid features a 574kW, 800Nm V8 engine mated to a 162kW electric motor to launch it to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, and on to a top speed of 340km/h. You can even drive up to 25km in silent electric mode; but it’s a Ferrari, so why would you?

BENTLEY FLYING SPUR

Bentley is launching the latest generation of its luxurious Flying Spur this year. As with previous generations, it takes inspiration from the new Continental GT but has more space and practicality as a sedan. The company, which celebrates its centenary this year, says the model is all-new from the ground up and includes all-wheel steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride for the first time. Expect the new Flying Spur in SA in the second quarter of 2020.