Niche sports car maker De Tomaso, best known for the Pantera introduced in the 1970s, is back with a limited-edition stunner called the P72.

The “Modern-Day Time Machine”, as its maker dubs it, is a retro-styled sports car introduced at last week’s 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

The new car marks the 60th anniversary of a firm founded in 1959 by Argentine-born Alejandro de Tomaso and revived by Hong-Kong based Ideal Team Ventures which acquired the brand in 2014.