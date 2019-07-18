Bentley turned 100-years-old on July 10 this year and as part of its centenary celebrations the company has already released a slew of limited edition luxury items including: a diamond encased book, special cars and other keepsakes. Bentley also unveiled a special new concept vehicle the EXP 2020 which it hopes will form the blueprint for another century of success as one of the industry’s most sought after luxury vehicles.

Now, Bentley has released a golf club set inspired by the look of the company’s new Continental GT – limited to just 100 sets. The clubs are finished in black and “tasteful Centenary Gold detailing”, featuring signature diamond knurling on the grips of the clubs which reference the wheel caps from the EXP Speed 8 that won Le-Mans in 2003.