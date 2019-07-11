It will arrive in SA in October 2019 so if you are looking for a Mac to take you a bit further, get your cheque book out (does anyone still have a cheque book?).

If you can’t wait that long, you’re in luck because McLaren is busy implementing its Track 22 programme, which means lots of new models. The latest to arrive in SA are the open-top Spider versions of the 720S and 600LT, following hot on the wheels of the extreme Senna.

2. ASTON MARTIN

McLaren is not the only brand on the move. Aston Martin is going through a huge regeneration that officially started with the new DB11 but really goes back to the Vulcan, and James Bond car, the DB10, which never went into full production. The DB11 was followed by the new Vantage and, as the big volume car for Aston (volume is probably not the best word to use here), it has gone through a radical change. It’s evolved from being the gentleman’s sports tourer to being a proper sports car — one you can take to the track or charge through mountain passes in. It’s more brutal than before and has much more bite if you don’t keep it on a tight leash. It’s more engaging, more fun, more pure. In the fourth quarter of this year, the Aston Martin Racing version will arrive in SA and traditional types will be thrilled to see it has a manual gearbox.