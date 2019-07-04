The F8 Tributo makes exactly the same power and torque outputs as its chief rival, the 4.0l McLaren 720S, but Ferrari notes that this is achieved with 100cc less cubic capacity. The Ferrari’s engine has an impressive specific power output of 136kW per litre, compared to the 132kW per litre of the 720S.

Along with its power boost, the F8 Tributo is 40kg lighter than the 488 GTB it replaces, with a resultant performance boost to 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds (one-tenth quicker) while the 0-200km/h is an even more impressive 7.8 seconds (versus 8.3 seconds for the GTB). Top speed is rated at 340km/h.

The tweaks, in addition to a 10% improvement in aerodynamic efficiency and the latest version of the Side Slip Angle drift control system, make the new car half a second quicker than the GTB around the company’s Fiorano test circuit at Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, Italy.

The Side Slip Angle system, along with a brake-based torque-vectoring system, helps keep the power in check as all of it is fed to the rear wheels, unlike the all-wheel drive systems of many modern supercars.

Power is fed via a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox.

Though the F8 is based on the 488 GTB, it’s been given a major restyle including an F1-inspired S-duct which feeds air taken from the lower front intake and deflects it upwards through the vent on the bonnet to improve downforce.

At the rear, the GTB’s two round tail lamps have given way to a quartet of lights harking back to historic Ferraris like the 308 and the F40.