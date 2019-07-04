Aston Martin has not divulged much of the car’s technical info or its performance potential but the company has in the past hinted that the car will not be a PHEV (Plug-In-Hybrid Electric Vehicle).

The first official photograph suggests the Valhalla is a bit more demure and not as radicalized in aerodynamic systems as the Valkyrie. It’s certainly more "street". A cutting-edge cockpit that seats two behind a wraparound windshield is said to overflow with space-age materials and minimised interior distractions.

A steering-mounted info screen is expected to take centre stage, along with discreet ventilation vents and audio speakers.

It will also offer owners additional storage space behind the seats for odd items.

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO Andy Palmer said: “Aston Martin model names always attract a lot of attention. They do so because they invariably capture an emotion or tell a story. In following the Valkyrie we knew the Aston Martin Valhalla needed to make a strong statement of its own, yet also offer continuity and a clear connection.

“Norse mythology contains such powerful language and rich storytelling it felt only right that the AM-RB 003 should follow the Valkyrie’s theme.”

Aston Martin will build 500 Valhallas and 175 Valkyries.