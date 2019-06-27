Part of the reason we are converging at Gerotek, SA’s premier vehicle testing centre on the outskirts of Pretoria, is so Maserati SA can demonstrate its newly launched and globally run Master Maserati Driving Course — essentially an advanced driving course but presented in premium indulgence as expected by clients of the brand.

The experience is standard fare to Ghibli, Levante, Gran Turismo and Quattroporte owners — cars in the current line-up. Unlike some of the driver classes from other brands, for non-Maserati owners the course is by invitation only. You’d have to satisfy Maserati’s strict client profiling system. If you’re not on their radar you can’t discover what Maseratis are about and what they’re capable of.

What the Levante is able to do, as I learn in the first lesson of the day, is that the Hill Descent Assistance programme in the SUV works in two directions. First, tackling a forward steep gradient you prep the car by pushing a few buttons before relinquishing all downward braking duties to the vehicle.

Retardation is automatic. You can also choose the speeds at which the car slopes down via a toggle on the left-side stalk. Should you need to retreat back down, the same Hill Descent tech works in reverse.

Safety is paramount in this exclusive course, the aim of which is to hone the driving skills of Maserati enthusiasts on the road. The next exercise of the day sends the Levante fleet onto Gerotek’s oval track.