We don’t go flat out right away. Basic principles in understanding braking distances at different speeds are demonstrated — an exercise which also asserts the stopping power of the cast iron and aluminium Brembo brakes. Then we are let loose to flex the soulful sounding engines to near their 264km/h terminal velocity on the oval.

Despite looking quite straightforward, ovals can be a tricky undertaking. Because you are mostly flat out on the throttle, this requires the vehicle to be driven at speed at the top-most lane, right beside the steel barriers. I don’t have the herculean bravery needed for such antics. It’s an early tap-out for me. Those in our group made of sterner stuff go around more times. It’s a chance to watch from the sidelines the beauty of the Levante in flight.

Midday is signalled by the rumblings of a hungry tummy but it’s not time for grub just yet. First we descend on the skid pan for a bit of slippery driving fun. A timed gymkhana is laid out and this is an opportunity to test the wet driving safety in the Levante. Its behaviour is typical of the segment. It lumbers about while its stability electrics and AWD system work for optimum traction to keep it on track.

I’m satisfied that it’s a public protector but to have any chance of posting a good time on the day, the traction systems must be disengaged. The Levante quickly proves that in the hands of a skilled driver it’s just as sporty and entertaining, some controllable sideways action elicited easily by a boot-full of throttle on some sharp turns.

The day ends, at least for us, with a stop at an eatery in the area. Maserati clients will be treated, instead, to a mini banquet at Gerotek’s dining quarters so not to waste any of their time. They need to return to their captains’ chairs to steer corporate ships on steady courses.

The experience costs R3,000 per person.