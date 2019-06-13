I’ve been fairly critical of the new Ford Mustang. The 2.3 Ecoboost version is only for those who want to brag without knowing that when their backs are turned, everyone sniggers at them.

The 5.0l V8 on the other hand is more Mustang, in keeping with the original and less concerned with the quest for efficiency at the expense of enjoyment. It’s much closer to recreating the original muscle car but is still a bit off the mark for some.

I’d never been that impressed with the new ‘Stang, but then I got behind the wheel of the Bullitt model, named after the famous Steve McQueen movie in which the car was as much the star as McQueen himself. It’s been on sale in Europe for a while now, with Ford SA saying it will be introduced in SA at an as-yet-unspecified date.