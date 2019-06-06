This may be a smaller car than the brand’s top-echelon and nearly six metre-long Phantom, but there is no sense of “juniorisation” to it. The granite-like solidity and the sense of grandness are pure Rolls-Royce.

The Ghost’s imposing 5.4m-long size and 2.5-ton weight are always palpable as you waft through traffic, but in a good way; it adds gravitas to the driving experience and a Rolls-Royce simply wouldn’t feel right as a lighter, nimbler car.

That said, the Ghost is not a handful to drive for such a barge. The oversized limo isn’t conducive to darting through tiny traffic gaps, but one generally doesn’t need to as other road users tend to briskly move out of the way when this car looms large-and-in-charge in their rear-view mirrors.

“It’s a built-in lane-clearing feature,” jokes Rolls-Royce SA’s GM Marek Letowt from the passenger seat.

Letowt has come along for the ride in a UK-registered demo vehicle that is in SA for a short visit, as a sort of farewell tour ahead of the next-generation Ghost being launched in the next year or two. Rolls-Royce is part of the stable of luxury cars imported to SA by Joburg-based Daytona, alongside the McLaren, Aston Martin and Pagani brands.

So what has changed in the Ghost in the past 10 years, I ask?

There have been technological tweaks to keep it up to date, says Letowt, along with a subtle facelift. The headlights are slightly reshaped and have become powered by LEDs, while the car’s bluff front end has received a minor reprofile to conform to latest pedestrian-friendly regulations. That may be so, but I still wouldn’t want to be a jaywalker on the receiving end of that cliff-like grille, at any speed. Look left, look right remains the preferred survival strategy.