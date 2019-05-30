Like all McLarens, the new GT has a carbon fibre structure which makes it 130kg lighter than its closest core competitor and hundreds of kilogrammes less than other cars in the segment.

Power comes from a mid-mounted 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine with outputs of 456kW and 630Nm, fed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission with comfort, sport and track modes.

McLaren’s comfiest beast will sprint to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, claims the factory, and on to a top speed of 326km/h.

The suspension, steering and brakes are all all tuned to provide agile handling yet better ride comfort than any other McLaren. To improve the comfort and minimise chassis noise, McLaren uses special engine mounts that are less stiff than its other, more sportier stablemates.

The suspension is a lightweight aluminium, double wishbone design, paired with hydraulic dampers to deliver Proactive Damping Control. Governed by the most sophisticated iteration yet of the pioneering Optimal Control Theory software algorithm developed for the 720S, the suspension uses inputs from sensors to “read” the road, interpreting what will likely happen next and reacting predictively in just two milliseconds.

The new McLaren GT will be launched in SA in the fourth quarter of this year at an indicative price of about R3.8m.