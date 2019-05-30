To mark the 35th anniversary of the M5, BMW has launched a special limited-edition model of which only 350 units will be available worldwide from July.

The new BMW M5 Edition 35 Years wields the same power as the recently-introduced M5 Competition, with the 4.4l V8 turbo engine boosted to produce 460kW and 750Nm — compared to the regular M5’s 441kW/750Nm.

The exterior and interior are enhanced with high-quality M design features developed especially for the Edition model and BMW Individual fittings give the vehicle the status of an exclusive collector’s item.