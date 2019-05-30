To mark the 35th anniversary of the M5, BMW has launched a special limited-edition model of which only 350 units will be available worldwide from July.
The new BMW M5 Edition 35 Years wields the same power as the recently-introduced M5 Competition, with the 4.4l V8 turbo engine boosted to produce 460kW and 750Nm — compared to the regular M5’s 441kW/750Nm.
The exterior and interior are enhanced with high-quality M design features developed especially for the Edition model and BMW Individual fittings give the vehicle the status of an exclusive collector’s item.
It’s exclusively available in the Frozen Dark Grey metallic colour which has a special pigmentation to create a silk matt surface impression. The car wears newly designed 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y spoke design and in a Graphite Grey colour exclusive to the Edition model.
In addition, the calipers of the M compound ceramic brakes are finished in high-gloss black, or optionally in gold.
Interior design dazzle is ensured by a new gold-anodised aluminium carbon trim on the dashboard, doors, and centre console, also unique to this limited-edition M5.
Additional cabin flair is provided by sports multifunction seats in Merino leather trim in black with beige contrasts.
Door sill finishers bearing the inscription “M5 Edition 35 Jahre” and an engraving with the inscription “M5 Edition 35 Jahre 1/350” on the cupholder cover in the centre console are further distinguishing marks of the Edition vehicles.
In 1984 the first-generation M5, which was powered by a six-cylinder 210kW engine, created a new sports sedan category that combined the driving dynamics of a sports car with the comfort and functionality of an executive sedan.
The M5 has stayed true to that brief over the next six generations as the power output and handling ability continuously increased. The M5 Edition 35 Years has a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.3 seconds and reaches the 200km/h mark in just 10.8 seconds.
It is mechanically identical to the M5 Competition, with roadholding ensured by sports suspension, all-wheel drive (with a selectable two-wheel drive mode) and an active rear differential.
Stiffened mounts connect the engine to the vehicle’s structure for more immediate transmission of power to the drivetrain, helping the car to turn into corners with more directness. As with the standard M5, transmission duty is performed by an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.
Sadly for local M5 fans, the Edition 35 Years won’t be available in SA.