Partnering with luxury publishers Opus, the British company has produced The Bentley Centenary Opus, an 800-page celebration of the car’s history that weighs 30kg. It’s the largest book ever dedicated to one car manufacturer and comes with an introduction by avid Bentley collector and fashion mogul Ralph Lauren.

While the ultimate edition of the book, which is limited to seven copies, costs about R3.7 million, there are more affordable versions available.

The Centenary Edition, which retails at $3 950 (R56 987) is limited to 500 copies and comes bound in one of four specially created Bentley leather hides.