Being based on the same 5052mm long MLB platform as the Audi Q7 means a cabin that’s inherently roomy. To sculpt a practical athlete with shorter overhangs, the Q8’s length is truncated to 4,986mm but retains the Q7’s useful 2,995mm wheelbase. At the highest point on its sloping roofline the Q8 stands 35mm lower than its cousin.

It’s an enormous, heavy beast but it handles its heft with aplomb. The fitment of the optional adaptive air suspension on the car I drove on launch creates a constantly plush ride that is enjoyable on a variety of roads, including gravelly ones too.

The selection of a 250kW and 500Nm petrol turbo six-cylinder 3.0 engine mated to a pretty decent eight-speed tiptronic transmission hustles the Q8 along at a fair old lick. It has an integrated mild-hybrid system which saves fuel by making it possible to coast with the combustion engine completely switched off.

Audi claims performance figures of 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds, with top speed governed at 250km/h.

For now only this one Q8 derivative is available, with a diesel-powered Q8 45 TDI to come later.

The steering precision in the Q8 I drove at the launch, despite not being fitted with the optionally available rear-wheel steering system, had the ability to really appeal to a properly fast driving style. The agility on our car perched on optional 21-inch wheels (20 inches standard and 22-inches are also available) was very agile through some bendy Western Cape back roads.

Initial impressions are of an SUV that has enough character, aesthetically and mechanically, to raise interest. It has pace and a modicum of driver entertainment. It’s capable and proficient to be driven on an assortment of roads.

The Audi Q8 offers reasonable off-road performance thanks to short overhangs, standard quattro permanent all-wheel-drive and hill descent control. An optional air suspension system allows maximum ground clearance to be raised to 254mm.