ELECTRO PLATE

The battery-electric Jaguar I-Pace has now been launched in South Africa. Wanted drove it at its international launch last year and it sets a new benchmark for electric vehicles. Pricing shows that we are a long way from calling electric vehicles affordable though, with the I-Pace starting at R1 687 200. But it has arrived with a rather nice trophy in its cabinet — meet the 2019 European Car of the Year.

BENTLEY BELTER

Bentley has unveiled its Bentayga V8 Design Series model, which the company describes as a “contemporary styled and visually dynamic version”. It features Mulliner-bespoke items such as Palladium Grey Paragon wheels and self-levelling wheel badges. The latter has been a nice touch on Rolls-Royce models for years. It also gets a new duo-tone interior with carbon-fibre inserts and plenty of gloss, black exterior elements to give it a designer look.