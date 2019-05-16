ELECTRO PLATE
The battery-electric Jaguar I-Pace has now been launched in South Africa. Wanted drove it at its international launch last year and it sets a new benchmark for electric vehicles. Pricing shows that we are a long way from calling electric vehicles affordable though, with the I-Pace starting at R1 687 200. But it has arrived with a rather nice trophy in its cabinet — meet the 2019 European Car of the Year.
BENTLEY BELTER
Bentley has unveiled its Bentayga V8 Design Series model, which the company describes as a “contemporary styled and visually dynamic version”. It features Mulliner-bespoke items such as Palladium Grey Paragon wheels and self-levelling wheel badges. The latter has been a nice touch on Rolls-Royce models for years. It also gets a new duo-tone interior with carbon-fibre inserts and plenty of gloss, black exterior elements to give it a designer look.
A VANQUISHING
Aston Martin stunned everyone when it unveiled not one but three concepts recently, among them the stunning Vanquish. It moves away from the grand tourer look to more of a proper supercar, which will upset some people and excite others. Aston is definitely a marque on a mission: chief creative officer Marek Reichmann says the concept car is very close to the final design.
PORSCHE POWERS UP
Porsche has already taken more than 20 000 orders for its new Taycan battery-electric model. The order book is so full that it says it is looking at additional production space to cope. It seems people are not as averse to an electric Porsche as many thought. Good news, given that the company has also announced that the next generation of its Macan SUV will be available only as an electric vehicle when it launches in 2021.
• From the May edition of Wanted 2019.