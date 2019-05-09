People buy cars for many reasons. It could be for the badge, the design, or even the status. At Wanted, we often wonder how many people buy a car for what it is actually capable of, though. By that, we don’t mean the performance numbers or even the number of cup-holders or speakers, but rather, what it can actually do.

It’s fairly obvious that if you buy a Toyota Land Cruiser 70 then you have every intention of going way beyond the smooth tarmac highway and heading into the bush. But what about the Range Rover Sport? Do people buy it for its status, its performance, or its off-road ability? Do many owners even know about the latter? And what about the BMW X5? We doubt many ever venture off-road in that, despite the group’s efforts to push the all-terrain capabilities of its popular sports-utility vehicle (SUV).

We’ve just been to Greece to drive the next generation of the Range Rover Evoque. Since it first launched in 2011, more than 800 000 have been sold worldwide and even Land Rover’s chief designer Gerry McGovern told Wanted that the model probably saved the company at the time. It’s very popular but, beneath its new,