A handful of these Speedsters will come to SA at a price yet to be announced.

The body is based on the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet but adds a double-bubble cover behind the seats to give it the Speedster vibe.

It will be the first car to be offered with the new Heritage Design Packages, an exclusive accessory line by Porsche Exclusive which allows for an even higher degree of personalisation for the 911.

The power output from the naturally aspirated flat-six 4.0l engine is 374kW, and a high-revving redline of 9,000rpm ensures it sounds as good as it goes. To cater for purists the car is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The manual transmission’s lighter than the PDK auto, and this forms part of the diet the car’s gone on which also includes lightweight carbon fibre replacing steel in several body panels. Other weight savings include the soft top being manually instead of electrically operated, and the air conditioning has also been deleted.

We did say it was purist, though customers can specify aircon for free if they prefer not to swelter on summer days.

To aid the handling in this purist driver’s car, the Speedster features rear-axle steering which turns the rear wheels, and carbon-ceramic brakes ensure fade-free stopping power.