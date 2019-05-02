Given the number of Jaguar XJ derivatives that could have borne the limited-run XJ50 anniversary badge, it came as a surprise that the company chose a 3.0l V6 diesel rather than any of the rowdy 5.0l supercharged V8s in its catalogue.

This is of course the rant of a youthful and ruffian heart. Fifty years ago when the Series 1 XJ appeared it was powered by either a 2.8l and 4.2l six-cylinder engine. The intentions were clear. It would continue the tradition of dignified, understated but fast saloons like the Mk II of 1960 and sold for the indulgence of discerning lords of manors, dukes and duchesses.

The more scintillating XJ-R dragsters with their oversized alloys and fire-breathing V8s we have come to know appeared only in the early nineties. I guess the 3.0 diesel lump is the most reminiscent of the ethos of the first cars from 1968.