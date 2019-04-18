The company claims it has improved the car’s semi-autonomous driving functions too, with the Drive Assist adaptive cruise control now working in conjunction with the GPS to adjust your speed based on potential hazards lurking around the corner. I honestly didn’t notice this but I guess it’s like a guardian angel - there to protect you, whether you are aware of it or not.

What surprised me was that the nine-speed gearbox became a bit jolty in its shifts when I engaged Sport or Sport+. With downchanges, it juddered a bit, particularly when I used the manual paddles. I had to keep an eye on the rev counter when accelerating because, as I upshifted close to the red line, it seemed to trigger the ECU, which initially refused to engage the next gear ratio, causing the car to baulk uncomfortably. I didn’t expect this annoying occurrence in a car of this calibre.

In Comfort mode, the suspension soaks up the bumps impressively. Then, when going through the Sport and Sport+ settings, the dampers flex their muscles delivering impressive body control. The grip is enhanced by Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system, which splits the torque 31% to the front and 69% to the rear, giving the car the feel and balance of a rear-wheel drive car but with the traction and security of an all-wheel drive.

The steering is direct and well weighted, especially in Comfort mode. I didn’t get to mix and match the damping, throttle and other settings in the Individual mode.

VERDICT

Overall, the C43 is a very good car, which is enjoyable to drive and has a loud enough exhaust note without being boorish or braggy. It is a subtler car than its big brother. While it doesn’t benefit from the “One Man, One Engine” philosophy of a genuine AMG, with the signature of the engineer who put it together on the engine, I could comfortably live with it.