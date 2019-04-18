Some cyclists are born with a desire to rip up the earth, or a craving for the intensity of a nightmarish climb. Others, yearning for massive mileage, learn to live with exhaustion. For many cyclists, the satisfaction lies in the spatial freedom, or the camaraderie of a gentle, shared ride. Cycling is more inclusive, time-flexible, and provides more genuine health and lifestyle benefits.

Not too long ago, cycling was a niche sport, and the industry comprised a handful of retailers selling a narrow range of bike brands and specialist gear. Today, it’s the largest participation sport in South Africa. It may not be the cheapest activity, but if you decide that cycling is for you, or you want to add to your cycling kit, Wanted selects some of the gadgets you need to get into gear.

SOME TOP GEAR FOR 2019

1. S-WORKS PREVAIL II HELMET

This helmet has Mips (multi-directional impact system) lining for unparalleled protection. The design optimises ventilation, and — at less than 300g — it’s so light you’ll never feel as if you’re carrying a heavy head. But the outstanding feature is Angi: an angular and G-force indicator sensor that detects if you crash with excessive impact, and triggers your smartphone to send an alert to your emergency contact.