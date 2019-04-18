Some cyclists are born with a desire to rip up the earth, or a craving for the intensity of a nightmarish climb. Others, yearning for massive mileage, learn to live with exhaustion. For many cyclists, the satisfaction lies in the spatial freedom, or the camaraderie of a gentle, shared ride. Cycling is more inclusive, time-flexible, and provides more genuine health and lifestyle benefits.
Not too long ago, cycling was a niche sport, and the industry comprised a handful of retailers selling a narrow range of bike brands and specialist gear. Today, it’s the largest participation sport in South Africa. It may not be the cheapest activity, but if you decide that cycling is for you, or you want to add to your cycling kit, Wanted selects some of the gadgets you need to get into gear.
SOME TOP GEAR FOR 2019
1. S-WORKS PREVAIL II HELMET
This helmet has Mips (multi-directional impact system) lining for unparalleled protection. The design optimises ventilation, and — at less than 300g — it’s so light you’ll never feel as if you’re carrying a heavy head. But the outstanding feature is Angi: an angular and G-force indicator sensor that detects if you crash with excessive impact, and triggers your smartphone to send an alert to your emergency contact.
2. OAKLEY FLIGHT JACKET SUNGLASSES
Optimum vision — and maximum protection — is vital for any ride. These shades include a gimmick that works: the Advancer nose-piece gives instant control to adjust air-flow to relieve fogging. The interchangeable arm-piece system allows adjustable fit for different helmet configurations. The frameless top helps to maximise the field of vision in any head position. Perfect for fickle weather and all-terrain conditions.
3. BONTRAGER ION PRO RT FRONT LIGHT
Night cycling is a different thrill. Light up the trail or road with the new Ion, with five settings, up to 1 300 lumens, and rock-solid adjustable handle-bar and helmet mounts.
4. THULE COASTER XT TRAILER
Thule products can help you transport any bike or any component, anywhere. For cyclists with young children, the Coaster trailer is a novel way to enjoy a ride, and then transforms into an elegant stroller once you’ve reached your destination. Parents no longer have to choose between quality time on the bike or with the kiddies.
• This article was adapted from the April edition of Wanted 2019.