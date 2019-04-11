In business, cycling is the new golf. From giants such as Absa to small specialist legal firms such as STBB, corporations have become immersed in cycling culture, and sponsor events, riders and teams, and charity rides. Executives socialise on roads and trails rather than courses and greens. Many a previous golfing widow is probably delighted — cycling is more inclusive, time-flexible, and provides more genuine health and lifestyle benefits. But perish the thought that the activity is lighter on the wallet: as the sign hanging in proximity to the till-point at Revolution Cycles in central Cape Town says: “My biggest fear is that when I die my wife will sell my bicycles for what I told her they cost.”

OBJECTS OF DESIRE

Even people who own a bevy of bikes are always on a quest to upgrade, to tweak, and to source components that will add milliseconds of speed, boast manoeuvrability, or fractionally lighten the overall load.

Joburg-based media entrepreneur Errol Pretorius recalls the trigger for his first foray into the technology of mountain bikes: “Sixty-five kilometres of rugged terrain during which I thought a few teeth had rattled loose. I simply had to upgrade to my first proper mountain bike, a Giant Anthem 29er.” He admits to currently owning three mountain bikes, a road bike, and a time-trial bike. “Oh, and a stationary Wahoo Kickr trainer,” he adds. “But I really must also get a fat bike, and maybe a gravel bike.”

THE NEW WAVE

Concept bikes push the boundaries of bicycles as machines. The Cervélo P5X triathlon bike, one of the fastest road bikes ever made, has a space-age frame that excludes two-thirds of the rear triangle, making it so aerodynamic that it was banned by the sport’s governing body.