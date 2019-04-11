Its size isn’t the main talking point though: after all, it makes sense for BMW to have a large SUV with seven seats to rival the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Range Rover and, in the US and Middle East, those massive Yank tanks such as the Cadillac Escalade. Rather, everyone is on about the grille, which BMW proudly says is the largest of its kidney-shaped kind in history. It dominates the façade of the X7, but is far less of a thing than that huge braai grille on the new 7 Series.

You’ll either love or hate this façade. And in these times of smaller grilles (as we move towards electrification), it seems odd that BMW has gone the other way. But behind the chrome slats are numerous clever elements of the brand’s efficient dynamics package, with components opening and closing to improve cooling or aerodynamics.

THE SPACE RACE

When the X7 goes on sale in South Africa in May, it will cost from R1 554 500. This is a car that’s all about status and providing plenty of space and versatility for those who need it. According to BMW, said people are mainly soccer moms who will probably keep the third row of seats folded away most of the time to maximise use of the standard 750l of boot space. Put them up to accommodate those extra kids who you need to take home and that space is reduced to 326l, 31l more than in the Merc. Leave all the kids standing on the touchline, fold the second and third rows down and you have a massive 2 120l.

Specifications and dimensions aside, this car is really about wafting around in luxury and it’s very good at that. As we left Tallahassee, it began to pour down and it was immediately clear just how much effort had been put into isolating the cabin from external noise. Rain on the windscreen was all we could hear.