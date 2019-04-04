Nothing says you have arrived like having a stellar car collection. And one with a customisable 1967 Mustang GT — now that’s something to shout about. Even if said classic car is, erm, pint-sized.

The incredibly detailed Lego Creator Expert car range — famous for its groovy Volkswagen bus and Aston Martin — has just thrown some muscle into the mix with its new, incredible Mustang GT, accurate to scale by the millimetre.

You can even pimp out your customisable wheels with a giant supercharger engine that pops out of the hood.

We promise we won’t look down on you for making "vroom vroom" noises once you’ve built it and want to take it for a spin.